Angels Camp Hires New City Administrator And Attorney

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp City Council made it official and approved contracts for a new city administrator and attorney.

Melissa Eads will step into the city administrator role on January 16th, replacing interim administrator Mary Kelly, who is retiring. Eads grew up in Calaveras County, graduated from Bret Harte High School and will be leaving her current position as a deputy county administrator in San Joaquin County. Before holding that position, she was the executive director of the Calaveras Council of Governments from 2011-2017.

In addition, the Sacramento law firm Churchwell White has been tabbed to serve the capacity of city attorney, replacing Derek Cole, who held the position since 2012. The firm Churchwell White also serves as city attorney for the City of Sonora.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.