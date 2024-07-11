Suspect Arrested For Domestic Abuse And Arson In Valley Springs

calaveras county sheriff logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA– Francis Xavier Limas, 40, of Valley Springs, was arrested on June 25, on charges of domestic violence and arson following an early morning incident.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 6000 block of Garner Place. Upon arrival, they were met by a victim who reported being physically abused by Limas. The victim stated that after being assaulted, they retreated to their bedroom to separate from Limas. Shortly afterward, Limas began vandalizing the victim’s vehicle, causing significant damage. The victim, who had fallen asleep in their bedroom, was awoken by a citizen alerting them to the vehicle fire and surrounding grass ablaze. The victim then exited the residence to await the fire department’s arrival.

Limas was apprehended and transported to the County Jail, where he was booked on charges of domestic violence and arson.