Tuolumne County Updates On Road Surface Treatment Project

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors and Public Works Department provided an update on the ongoing issues related to the Tuolumne Road Surface Treatment Project. The county is addressing concerns over the project’s poor quality, emphasizing its commitment to accountability and proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

The Tuolumne Road Surface Treatment Project, Contract No. 1722, initially bid in June 2023, was rebid due to missing contractor experience requirements. The project was awarded to Modesto-based American Pavement Systems, Inc. (APS) on August 15, 2023. At an August 16 preconstruction meeting, APS suggested grinding and paving a heavily trafficked section instead of applying an Asphalt Rubber Chip Seal. The county denied this request, insisting on the original plans. APS began chip seal operations on October 6, 2023, coinciding with paving work on Standard Road.

Portions of Tuolumne Road began failing almost immediately after completion. The county, adhering to Caltrans’ standards, refused to accept the project as complete until significant problems were addressed. Despite multiple repairs, APS has not satisfactorily fixed the issues nor provided all required Quality Control Testing data. APS claims the failures were due to unsuitable aggregate size and high traffic volumes, issues it stated it was unaware of. The county disputes this, noting that traffic volume data was public and included in bid documents.

The county is engaged in the contract dispute resolution process, allowing APS the opportunity to repair the project. Recently, APS shared its perspective on social media, which the county disputes, asserting that APS takes no responsibility for potential workmanship or equipment failures.

The county acknowledges the impact on local communities and commits to minimizing disruptions and keeping stakeholders informed.