Stolen Skid Steer Recovered In West Point

Calaveras, CA– On July 1, at approximately 4 p.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Jurs Road, leading to the recovery of a stolen skid steer tractor valued at over $40,000.

The tractor, reported stolen by a rental company in the Sacramento area, was located through investigative efforts at the West Point property. It has since been returned to its rightful owner. No arrests were made at the time of the search warrant, but the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft.