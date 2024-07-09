French Fire Containment Up, Acreage Remains Steady

French Fire Update 7-9-24 map View Photo

Midpines, CA – As the containment and threat to structures have lessened for the French Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County this morning, CAL Fire has been dropping the number of resources on the scene.

“Resources are being made available to respond to other emergencies within the state today. There has been a decrease in equipment and fire personnel assigned to the French Fire,” according to CAL Fire. “Firefighters continue to mop up the remaining interior heat and patrol. Suppression repair efforts are ongoing while damage inspections are now complete.”

This fire is still 908 acres and the containment has climbed to 70% containment. CAL Fire reports that as of today, no structures are threatened; that number was 830. There have been 11 structures destroyed and 7 damaged.

All evacuation warnings have been lifted in residential areas. However, there are still these closed areas:

Stockton Creek Reservoir and Trail (Mariposa Trails).

Road to MCHS baseball field and track

All aircraft have been released from the scene. Resources on scene include 576 personnel, 38 engines, 14 water tenders, 16 hand crews, 7 dozers, and 77 others.