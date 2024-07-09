Forest Sheering Fire Containment Hike

Sheering Fire Update 7-9-24 map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Sheering Fire saw a huge jump in containment overnight, while the acreage stands at 528 acres.

The fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest west of the Clavey River in Tuolumne County, saw a large spike as the containment jumped from 12 percent to 65 percent this morning.

Forest fire officials updated that on Monday (7/8), firefighters were able to complete mop-up, hose lays, and hazardous tree removal in several areas around the fire perimeter. They noted that this work has significantly increased the blaze’s containment, including along the west side, down to the southern edge, and the southeast line between Forest Road 3N01 and Lost Creek.

“Firefighters also started mopping up adjacent to Lost Creek on the south side of the fire, utilizing this five-foot wide waterway as their southern containment line. They will continue to fall standing dead trees that threaten the fire line and put out any areas where heat is detected,” according to forest fire officials.

Dozers have also completed a contingency line on the ridge above Lost Creek.

Forest Fire officials provided these updates on weather, smoke and restrictions:

WEATHER & FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Fire behavior continues to be low to moderate, with highly variable consumption of brush and large downed wood, and a slow rate of spread. Hot and dry weather will continue this week with a gradual cool down through the weekend. Daytime relative humidities will be in the teens and 20s, with poor overnight recoveries (maximum in the 30s). Winds will be generally light and terrain-driven, with occasional afternoon gusts up to 15 mph.

SMOKE CONDITIONS:

Although this fire has not produced notable smoke for several days, this region may experience occasional smokey and unhealthy conditions from a combination of burning fires in central California.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS:

Fire restrictions on the Stanislaus National Forest go into effect today, July 9, 2024, for the high and moderate fire hazard areas. Additional restrictions for the low fire hazard areas will likely go into effect shortly so please check before you go. We remind all forest visitors that responsible fire use is crucial. Escaped campfires can result in devastating wildfires, endangering lives, property, and natural resources. Everyone is required to obtain a campfire permit to have fires in dispersed campsites outside of the restricted areas.

Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. Total resources on the scene have been reduced to 135 personnel, 7 engines, 3 hand crews, 1 dozer, 1 water tender, and 1 helicopter.