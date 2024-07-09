Continued Triple-Digit Temperatures Brings Public Fire Warning

French Fire in Mariposa County -- CAL Fire MMU photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Local fire officials are warning the public to stay vigilant on fire safety and have the figures back that up.

With temperatures continuing to reach triple-digits the rest of this week, as reported here, the Tuolumne County Fire Department reports that in the last two weeks, along with the CAL Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit, firefighters have responded to 11 vegetation fires, 5 structure fires, 28 other fires, 325 medical aids, 32 hazmat/emergency standbys, 111 public assists, and other calls, resulting in several saved homes and lives.

In addition to those 512 calls in the county, TCFD officials also noted that they supported other communities around the state, including neighboring Mariposa and Calaveras counties, and are currently working the Thompson Fire in Butte and the Tahoe National Forest.

“As this heat wave continues, continue your fire safety vigilance,” stated TCFD officials.