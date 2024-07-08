Road Closures Announced For Campo Seco Rehabilitation Projects

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Starting Tuesday, July 9, several roads in the Campo Seco area will undergo rehabilitation, leading to partial and full road closures from 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday through Thursday, until July 25.

The affected roads are as follows:

Campo Seco Road (Watertown Road to Chile Camp Road): Partial closure from July 9 to July 25.

(Watertown Road to Chile Camp Road): Partial closure from July 9 to July 25. Chile Camp Road (Campo Seco Road to Camanche Parkway South): Partial closure from July 9 to July 25.

(Campo Seco Road to Camanche Parkway South): Partial closure from July 9 to July 25. Penn Mine Road (Campo Seco Road to 4542 Penn Mine Road): Partial closure with traffic delays from July 9 to July 18, and full closure with long traffic delays from July 22 to July 25.

During construction, access will be limited. Motorists are advised to use designated detour routes and follow instructions from on-site personnel to ensure safety.

For questions or to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM.