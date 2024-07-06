Tuolumne Sheriff’s Boating Unit Out In Force

Tuolumne County Sheriff Boating Unit View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – For those hitting the waterways this Independence Day weekend in Tuolumne County, beware; the sheriff’s boat unit will be out in force.

“This weekend, our deputies will be out on the water looking for signs of impaired boating as part of a heightened awareness and enforcement campaign known as Operation Dry Water,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Operation Dry Water is a national campaign that aims to enhance boater safety by improving overall boater education and reducing the number of alcohol-related incidents and fatalities on the water through enforcement and awareness. Sheriff’s officials added, “If you plan to enjoy our waterways this weekend, please help to ensure everyone’s safety by designating a sober boat operator. Stay safe, enjoy the water, and never boat under the influence.”