French Fire Acreage And Containment Holds Steady

Midpines, CA — The acreage and the containment have remained steady overnight in the French Fire, burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Grosjean and Alta Vista roads.

The acreage is still 908 and the containment is 20 percent. CAL Fire reports that overnight firefighters continue to work on containment and cool hot spots throughout the fire. They added, “Damage inspectors have arrived and are conducting inspections.”

Utility crews are working to repair and replace damaged infrastructure. Many areas previously under an evacuation order have been repopulated. CAL Fire has provided the latest on evacuation, road closure, shelter, and repopulation information:

Evacuation Information:

Evacuation Orders Grosjean Rd

Alta Vista Rd

Avoca Vale

Old Hwy North from 140 to 10th street

Slaughterhouse Rd

Hospital Road past John C. Fremont

Road to MCHS Baseball Field / Track

Evacuation Warnings Stockton Creek Area

Slaughterhouse from Hwy 140 to Allred

Allred Road from Slaughterhouse to Hwy 49 South

Please stay out of the fire area.

Road Closures

Grosjean

Alta Vista

Avoca Vale

Hospital Road past John C. Fremont

Old Hwy North from Hwy 140 to 10th Street

Repopulation

Evacuations for the following areas have been reduced to FULLY OPEN.

Jones Rd including all side roads- Excluding the Roadway to the MCHS Baseball Fields/Track

Campbell Way

Dexter View

Pine Street

Smith Rd from Hwy 140 to Hospital Rd

Hospital Rd from Smith to just past John C. Fremont, Including St. Andrews Rd.

Williams Road

Shelter In Place Lifted

John C. Fremont Hospital

Yosemite Inn

Quality Inn

ROAD OPEN- Updated

Highway 140 is open through to Yosemite National Park without restriction.

Be aware that heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as fire suppression efforts continue. Please continue to avoid the area as much as possible. If you must be in the area, please drive with extreme caution.

Resources on scene total 919 personnel, including 114 engines, 16 water tenders, 31 hand crews, 22 dozers, other 24, and 4 helicopters. Find an updated map and all the evacuation, road closures, and repopulation information now on mml.com.