French Fire Acreage And Containment Holds Steady
French Fire in Mariposa County -- CAL Fire MMU photo
Midpines, CA — The acreage and the containment have remained steady overnight in the French Fire, burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Grosjean and Alta Vista roads.
The acreage is still 908 and the containment is 20 percent. CAL Fire reports that overnight firefighters continue to work on containment and cool hot spots throughout the fire. They added, “Damage inspectors have arrived and are conducting inspections.”
Utility crews are working to repair and replace damaged infrastructure. Many areas previously under an evacuation order have been repopulated. CAL Fire has provided the latest on evacuation, road closure, shelter, and repopulation information:
Evacuation Information:
Evacuation Orders and Warnings:
- Grosjean Rd
- Alta Vista Rd
- Avoca Vale
- Old Hwy North from 140 to 10th street
- Slaughterhouse Rd
- Hospital Road past John C. Fremont
- Road to MCHS Baseball Field / Track
- Stockton Creek Area
- Slaughterhouse from Hwy 140 to Allred
- Allred Road from Slaughterhouse to Hwy 49 South
Road Closures
Alta Vista
Avoca Vale
Hospital Road past John C. Fremont
Old Hwy North from Hwy 140 to 10th Street
Repopulation
Evacuations for the following areas have been reduced to FULLY OPEN.
- Jones Rd including all side roads- Excluding the Roadway to the MCHS Baseball Fields/Track
- Campbell Way
- Dexter View
- Pine Street
- Smith Rd from Hwy 140 to Hospital Rd
- Hospital Rd from Smith to just past John C. Fremont, Including St. Andrews Rd.
- Williams Road
Shelter In Place Lifted
- John C. Fremont Hospital
- Yosemite Inn
- Quality Inn
ROAD OPEN- Updated
Highway 140 is open through to Yosemite National Park without restriction.
Be aware that heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as fire suppression efforts continue. Please continue to avoid the area as much as possible. If you must be in the area, please drive with extreme caution.
Resources on scene total 919 personnel, including 114 engines, 16 water tenders, 31 hand crews, 22 dozers, other 24, and 4 helicopters. Find an updated map and all the evacuation, road closures, and repopulation information now on mml.com.