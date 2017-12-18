Gas Prices Fall Ahead Of Christmas Travel Weekend

Sonora, CA — AAA of Northern California is expecting a very busy Christmas travel weekend ahead.
Spokesperson Michael Blasky notes that a survey conducted this month finds that 34-percent of Californians plan to travel over 50 miles between December 23-25. 77-percent of respondents plan to stay within the state and the remainder are heading out of state. 82-percent will drive to their destination, 16-percent will fly and 2-percent will take public transportation.
Some positive news for those traveling…AAA notes the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped by about 12 cents over the past month. The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Sonora between $2.75 and $2.89 and the average price in California is $3.08. Factors cited for the drop in price include California’s switching over to less expensive winter blend fuel and a decrease in overall demand.
The decline comes after Californian’s experienced an increase on November 1st with the implementation of a 12-cent gas tax increase associated with Senate Bill 1.