Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man that officials say punctured someone’s tire in the parking lot at Lowe’s in Sonora.

The man was driving a red Ford Mustang with a tan top. Anyone with information on the individual shown in the surveillance image should contact the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

