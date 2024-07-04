Sonora Woman Arrested For Using Stolen Credit Card

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after she made a large purchase at a downtown business using a stolen credit card.

Sonora Police officers recently responded to the downtown area and approached 33-year-old Bethany Montez walking nearby. Officers confronted her about using the card to make around a $5,000 purchase. She still had the card on her, along with drug paraphernalia that was also found on her.

Officers contacted the owner of the credit card, who confirmed that Montez did not have his consent to use the credit card. Montez was taken into custody on felony charges of unauthorized use of another person’s personal identifying information.