Mariposa County Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Structure Fire

Mariposa, CA – A Mariposa County man has been arrested for attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting a residence on fire with six people still inside.

On Monday (6/1), CAL Fire officers arrested 25-year-old Henry Castro Manzano. He was identified by witnesses as the suspect responsible for igniting a structure fire in the Banderilla Drive area of La Grange. At the time, six residents were still inside the residence. Luckily, all escaped the blaze without injury.

Manzano faces felony charges of arson of an occupied structure and attempted murder. Also assisting in the investigation in a collaborative effort was the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

CAL Fire reminds the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities. They added, “If you see a suspicious person, vehicle, or any other activity prior to, during, or after a fire, take pictures, video recordings, and/or write down detailed information.”

Anyone with information related to an arson fire is asked to contact the CAL Fire Arson Hotline at (800) 468-4408, as callers can remain anonymous.