Forest Seasonal Road Closures Lifted

STF Deer Valley 4wd Road Closure map View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest has terminated the seasonal road closures for all but one roadway.

Earlier this month, as reported here, forest officials extended the closure order for several higher-elevation roads in the Mi-Wok/Summit and Calaveras Ranger Districts until the end of the month. As recreation specialists continued evaluating roads, they announced the early termination, which is effective today.

“Our folks are out there nearly every day evaluating conditions, clearing damage from the previous season, and ensuring the safest possible conditions on our roadways,” said Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken. “Couple that with regular communication between field going and office staff, and we are pleased to open these roads earlier than expected.”

However, one roadway required a new closing order (Forest Order STF-16-2024-07) for Dear Valley Road until July 11, 2024, as seen on the map in the image box.