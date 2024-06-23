Traffic Advisories For Tuolumne and Calaveras

Caltrans Dist 10 wildfire fuel reduction work View Photo

There are several Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, June 23 – 29 in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Sweetwater Campground and Sawmill Mountain Road, east of Groveland, for paving work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Highway 120 there will be one-way traffic control between Ponderosa Lane and Hopper Street for sidewalk work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between the Highway 108 connector and Steffen Lane and of the northbound connector ramp to Highway 49 from eastbound Highway 108 for road striping overnight from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. This project is expected to continue through August as detailed here.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between O’Hara Drive in Sonora and Rawhide Road in Tuttletown for tree work will continue Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. This project is expected to continue at various locations through late July.

On Highway 49 there will be one-way traffic control from Deer Creek Road to Fricot Road for tree work on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras one-way traffic control from Connel Lane to Carol Kennedy Road for tree work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Tipton House Road to Country Club Drive for utility work will begin Sunday, and will continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and night work will be from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 long-term one-way traffic control at the North and South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for bridge/guardrail work continues through at least July 31, 2024.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from the Camp Seco Turnpike to Andrew Lane for utility work is planned on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Montgomery Drive to Gill Haven Drive will allow for utility work on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.