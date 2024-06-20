Caltrans To Improve Downtown Sonora HWY 49 Safety

Sonora Thermoplastic Striping project View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans will begin a traffic safety project on Highway 49 in downtown Sonora this weekend, which will last through the summer and bring traffic delays.

Caltrans has hired Sterndahl Enterprises, Inc. out of Sun Valley, to complete the $333,770 Highway 49 Sonora Thermoplastic Striping project. Crews will work overnight to replace roadway striping and markings with materials that improve visibility at night and when the pavement is wet. The retroreflective pavement markers will be installed on 2.5 miles of the highway through downtown Sonora from Steffen Lane to Stockton Road and end at the Highway 108/S-49 connector.

The project is slated to begin on Sunday, June 23; completion is not anticipated until sometime in August of this year. The work will run Sundays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Caltrans noted that schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment and/or materials availability, and construction-related issues.

While the work will be done overnight, motorists can still expect one-way traffic controls with 10-minute delays during the project. Caltrans detailed that crews will work in two to three block segments, beginning on the project’s south end. They added that the northbound connector ramp to Highway 49 from eastbound Highway 108 will also be closed on June 23 and 24. For the safety of workers and other travelers, the speed limit within the work zone will be 25 mph.