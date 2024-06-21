Aero Fire Continues To Hold As Containment Spikes

Copperopolis, CA — There was minimal fire activity witnessed on the Aero Fire overnight, as it remains 5,351 acres, and there is now 67% containment.

Firefighters continue to patrol the area, build additional fire line, and extinguish hot spots. Damage inspection has been completed and the impacted property owners have been notified. Three structures were destroyed and one additional building was damaged.

CAL Fire adds, “Smoke will be visible within the fire’s boundary for potentially several weeks and is not a concern as firefighters will be actively patrolling the area. Remember that crews remain in the area; please use caution when driving.”

To view the latest evacuation map, click here.

Road closures still in place include Pyle Rd. at O’Byrnes Ferry Rd, Rock Creek at Highway 4, Britchen Dr. at the Fire perimeter line, Rock Creek at the fire perimeter line.