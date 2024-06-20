Is This Your Pooch Or Know Who He Belongs To?

TCAC looking for dog's owner View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Do you recognize the dog pictured in the image box?

He arrived at the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter on Wednesday after reportedly being hit by a car near the intersection of Chicken Ranch Road and the highway in Jamestown. Animal Control officials say he had no collar on and appears to be a senior dog. He is a black terrier mix with a longer, fluffy coat, an underbite, and graying near the muzzle. His nails are a bit long, according to shelter officials, signaling he is most likely an indoor dog.

The pooch has a microchip, but unfortunately, it is unregistered. Shelter officials added, “The dog seems to be uninjured after arriving here at our shelter, which is the best news.”

Anyone who knows where or to whom this sweet fella belongs is asked to contact animal control at 209-694-2730 (M-F only). Shelter office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.