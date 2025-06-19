Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee And More June Events

Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee - Courtesy Image View Photo

There are many events planned for this weekend June 21th and 22nd, 2025.

The 76th Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee starts tomorrow, Friday June 20th. The event is managed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748. Events include the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation, music by Northfork on Friday, Saturday’s music by Hired Gunn, the Saturday morning street parade, carnival, food and merchandise vendors all three days, numerous logging competition events, arm wrestling, tug-of-war and more details here.

The Women Helping Other Women (WHOW) Wellness Enrichment Workshop will be at the Sonora Meadows Clubhouse on Saturday. Each participant will speak for about 10 minutes sharing with you their specific knowledge, as well as, have a table where you can visit, learn and ask them questions.

Saturday Mary Laveroni Park will host Movies in the Park in Groveland. This month’s movie is Inside Out 2, starting at dusk. The event listing is here.

Second Chance Cocker Rescue and Second Chance Spay and Neuter Clinic are hosting an open house Saturday at their location off Rawhide Road with food and a boutique auction.

Arts of Bear Valley will wrap up its 10-Day mini art festival Summer Exhibition in downtown Murphys this weekend. The event at the Native Daughters of the Golden West Ruby Parlor No. 46 on Main Street features 17 local artists, hands-on activities, and live outdoor demonstrations. The vibrant showcase of regional talent, the original works are in painting, ceramics, photography, mixed media, and more with family-friendly activities, demos, and a food truck as detailed here.

Feeny Park Foundation presents Go Skate Day and Life at Feeny Park in Murphys on Saturday. Organizers describe it as “One epic day of community, creativity, and summer energy.” There will be skate competitions, food trucks and music in the amphitheater with musical performances as detailed here.

The monthly Barn Dance is held the third Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Aronos Clubhouse. An Astronomy Night will be held at Calaveras Big trees.

Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with Gaby Castro providing the musical entertainment. View all the planned Summer Music Series bands here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up the Twain Harte Summer Concert Series is this Saturday from 6-8 PM at Eproson Park. The featured band is Johnney Valdes, Blues/Jazz/Rock band.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf every weekend through October 12.

Fourth Wall Entertainment is preforming “Shakespearience: Superstition & Macbeth“ two plays will be performed by the same cast with “Superstition” on Friday and both “Superstition” and “Macbeth” on Saturday at the Metropolitan in San Andreas through June 28.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “True West” a darkly comedic American drama.

Sierra Reparatory Theater is performing “Pet Sounds: A Tribute to the Beach Boys” a review of the show is here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 to 7 PM at Eproson Park.

This Friday is the first Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 to 7:30 PM at the Angels Camp Museum. Friday from 2 to 6 PM the Valley Springs Farmers’ Market is open at 8 California Street.

The Sonora Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings, the Murphys Farmers Market opens Sundays from 9 AM to 1pm. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market will feature Breakaway with modern Rockin’ Blues. Calaveras County Arts Council’s Music in the Parks on Wednesday at 6:30 PM will feature Sky Kings with California Country, Rock n Roll at Utica Park in Angels Camp.

Mother Lode Christian School has opened registration for Soccer Shots Summer Camp. The week of classes is a fun intro-to-soccer experience for ages 3 to 8 as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open. The restaurant of the month for June is Emberz. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest Movies Under the Stars, and local gas prices are in our traffic section….