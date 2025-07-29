Falling Tree Branch In Yosemite Kills Visitor

Tuolumne Grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A 29-year-old Bay Area woman died after being struck by a tree branch in Yosemite National Park earlier this month.

The deceased has been identified as Angela Lin, who was hiking with her boyfriend through the Tuolumne Grove of giant sequoias when they heard a crack, and tree branches fell around them, with a big branch striking her in the head. The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m. It took place in the Tuolumne County portion of the park. Clarke Broadcasting requested information regarding the death from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). According to spokesperson Ashley Boujikian, park dispatch notified them of a death involving a hiker injured by falling tree limbs.

“A deputy from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Civil/Coroner Division responded to the Mather Ranger Office to take possession of the deceased and assist in the investigation into the cause and manner of death,” stated Boujikian. “Next of kin has been notified.”

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be accidental, resulting from blunt injuries. Boujikian added, “We were not very involved; our role was assisting in the investigation into the cause and manner of death by facilitating the autopsy.”

The grove was closed for about a week after the deadly incident. The lead agency in this investigation is Yosemite National Park. Officials relayed that it is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.