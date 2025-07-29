Hospice of Amador & Calaveras Receives National Award

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras logo View Photo

Jackson, CA — Hospice of Amador & Calaveras (HOAC) is the only organization in California to receive national recognition, placing it among the top-tier hospice agencies for outstanding caregiver and patient satisfaction in the county.

The charity has been named a Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award recipient by MatrixCare, a software company providing solutions for out-of-hospital care organizations, with products designed to streamline operations, improve care coordination, and enhance patient outcomes. Those receiving this honor are hospices that score above the national performance average on 100% of the 24 evaluated measures related to the patient and caregiver experience.

“At Hospice of Amador & Calaveras, we firmly believe that providing exceptional end-of-life care is both a profound responsibility and an immense privilege,” states Samantha Lukow, Executive Director at Hospice of Amador & Calaveras. “This prestigious recognition reflects the collective efforts of not only our dedicated clinical team but also our invaluable volunteers, tireless thrift store employees, generous donors, and steadfast community partners who collaboratively make our mission possible every single day.”

HOAC added that it is proud to be part of this elite national group and is even more committed to serving its community with heart, dignity, and integrity.