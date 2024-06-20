More Containment Gained On Aero Fire

Northern CA Wildfire Map View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The Aero Fire in Copperopolis is holding at 5,351 acres and there is 45% containment.

All of the earlier evacuation warnings have been lifted for both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, but there are still some evacuation orders in place for parts of Copperopolis. Click here to view the latest map.

Initially, 3,600 structures were threatened, and CAL Fire updates that the number is now reduced to 542. The agency is also updating that two structures have been destroyed and two more have been damaged.

The incident command team reports that fire behavior was minimal on Wednesday with “most activity observed in islands of unburned vegetation that are burning and smoldering. Firefighters continued fire line construction, strengthening of established lines, and mop-up of heat pockets along the perimeter.”

Evacuation shelters are still open at the Mark Twain Elementary School and the Valley Springs Veterans Hall. Animal evacuation shelters are at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds and the Valley Springs Veterans Hall.

Copperopolis area residents are asked to temporarily conserve water.

Road closures still in effect:

Pyle Rd. at O’Byrnes Ferry Rd, Rock Creek at Highway 4, Britchen Dr. at the Fire perimeter line, Rock Creek at the fire perimeter line.

1,014 firefighters are assigned to the incident, 129 engines, 21 water tenders, 36 dozers and five helicopters.