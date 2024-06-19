Update: Another Fire In Calaveras County

Carol Fire burning in the Burson area of Calaveras County View Photos

Update at 2:35 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Carol Fire, burning near the 5000 block of Carol Lane in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The fire’s size is three acres. At one point, three structures were threatened.

Ground crews will stay on scene, work towards full containment, and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 2:25 p.m.: The Carol Fire burning in the Burson area has grown to three acres in size.

It ignited in some grass around 1:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Carol Lane. The fire is now threatening three structures and is moving at a critical rate.

Original post at 1:42 p.m.: Burson, CA — Another vegetation fire has ignited in the Burson area of Calaveras County, with air and ground resources battling the blaze.

The flames broke out in some grass in the 5000 block of Carol Lane. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it is one acre in size and that one structure is threatened. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.