Lake Camanche Boating Accident Sends One To Hospital

Valley Springs, CA – A boater is lucky to be alive after his arm was sucked into the motor’s intake system at Lake Camanche in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The boating accident happened near Moccasin Campgrounds on Lake Camanche on June 10. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office officials say the victim was on an inflatable tube when the tow rope unexpectedly detached multiple times while the boat was in motion. As the victim was coiling the rope around his arm, the boat circled to pick him up when the rope got pulled into the water propulsion system. The victim’s arm also became entangled, pulling him towards the bottom of the boat.

“The victim was able to keep his head above water while his friends activated 911,” recounted sheriff’s officials.

First on the scene to help was the marina manager from the Camanche Recreation Company. He jumped into the water to cut the rope and free the victim, who was transported to an awaiting ambulance at the boat ramp and later to a Valley hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say this incident highlights the importance of following proven boating tactics and the advice of Marine Safety deputies. They provided these marine safety tips:

Take a boating safety course.

Be alert of your surroundings.

Know the Nautical Rules of the Road.

Wear a life jacket.

Never drink and drive a boat.

Be aware of where lines are in the water and avoid running over them.

Use flotation-style water sports lines when towing persons.

