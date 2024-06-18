Paving To Stall Traffic In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) paving work on a busy section of roadway in East Sonora will cause motorists delays at the end of the week.

The utility has subcontracted George Reed, Inc. to perform the paving work on Mono Way from Hillsdale Drive to Edgemont Acres Road. The work is slated to begin Thursday, June 20th, and continue through Friday, June 21st, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists could face up to 10-minute delays with flaggers directing one-lane traffic control between the roads. Motorists are advised to slow down around personnel and equipment when the work is underway.

TUD updates that the paving is the final stage of the Mono Village Lift Station Bypass Project, which involved laying over 2,000 lineal feet of 8” gravity sewer main line. For more information on the project, contact the office at (209) 532-5536.