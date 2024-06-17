Red Flag Warning For The San Joaquin Valley

HWY 26 in Valley Springs View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire San Joaquin Valley through 8 AM Tuesday.

Northwesterly to north winds of ten to twenty mph are forecast with gusts ranging from twenty to thirty-five mph. The strongest winds will occur through Monday night.

Minimum relative humidity of five to twenty percent is expected both today and Tuesday. Poor relative humidity recoveries will be in the twenty-five to forty-five percent range.

The combination of gusty wind and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow and spread in size and intensity.

The highest threat will be for elevations below 2,000 feet.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

