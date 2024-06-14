Clear
Unreadable Plate Lands Sonora Man Behind Bars

By Tracey Petersen
Christopher Thomas Service -- TCSO booking photo

Jamestown, CA – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man for drug-related charges, including transportation and sales.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling the area of Jamestown when he noticed a vehicle with an unreadable license plate. He pulled it over on Highway 108 near Fifth Avenue. Behind the wheel was 38-year-old Christopher Thomas Service, the sole occupant. A record check revealed he had a confirmed arrest warrant for misdemeanor battery.

Service consented to the search of his vehicle, which turned up suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a scale, packaging materials, and other evidence indicating that Service had a controlled substance for sale, according to sheriff’s officials.

Service was arrested for felony drug-related charges and his misdemeanor warrant.

