Sonora Man Arrested For Vandalism

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed after allegedly trespassing on a woman’s residence and using spray paint to damage property.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a property in the 20000 block of Highway 108 after a caller reported that a male subject had trespassed on her land, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. The caller stated that 69-year-old Fred Denton Killion Jr. was on her property without permission and had caused damage by spray painting her surveillance camera and mailbox.

When units arrived on the scene, the woman told them that Killion Jr. had fled in a gold-colored car. During questioning, she stated that the costs of the camera and mailbox were valued at over three thousand dollars, making the vandalism a felony charge.

A short time later, deputies found Killion at the AMPM gas station on Standard Road. Killion Jr. was arrested without incident for the felony vandalism.