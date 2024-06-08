Explore The Great Outdoors This Weekend

National Get Outdoors Day logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank?

Head to the Stanislaus National Forest today. This Saturday, June 8th, is National Get Outdoors Day, a fee-free day in the forest. Join others in celebrating National Get Outdoors Day. Park officials are “inviting everyone to connect with the great outdoors and enjoy healthy, active lifestyles.”

Those wanting to take advantage of this day will find that the standard amenity fees charged for the forest-operated day-use sites, including picnic areas, developed trailheads, and destination visitor centers, are waived.