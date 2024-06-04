GOP: Time For Action On The Border Crisis

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding President Biden's border crisis.

“We’re nearing the end of President Biden’s term. And the American people’s patience for his failure to secure our southern border is running thin.

After three years in office, nearly every conceivable metric has distinguished the Biden Administration from its predecessors for all of the wrong reasons.

Since the President took office, Customs and Border Protection has seen the highest annual total for border encounters on record. CBP has reported more than 7.8 million encounters with illegal migrants at the southern border. And this doesn’t even count the 1.6 million known gotaways.

Fentanyl and other lethal drugs pushed by China through Mexico and across our border are the primary cause of death among American adults between the ages of 18 and 45.

And reports of individuals on the terror watch list trying to sneak across the southern border have soared on President Biden’s watch.

Five years ago, CBP didn’t encounter a single individual on the list between southern border ports of entry. Last year, they encountered 169.

This is what broken borders look like. This is humanitarian and national security failure of the highest degree.

And it’s no mystery how we got here. President Biden and Vice President Harris were promising open borders four years ago on the campaign trail. And they started following through literally on Day One.

The Biden Administration rescinded policies like Remain in Mexico that helped CBP hold the crisis at bay.

They froze construction of physical barriers at the border out of spite for their predecessors – a move that most Americans now say they want to see reversed!

Every Senate Democrat voted to let President Biden repeal Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that represented border officials’ only meaningful tool to stem the flow of illegal arrivals.

The Administration’s supposed Border Czar traveled widely to discuss the root causes of migration. But for months, she couldn’t find time to visit the border, itself.

And for years, Washington Democrats have refused to call the situation what it obviously is – a crisis.

At every step, the American people have been left scratching their heads.

In some cases, they’ve been left with unimaginable grief – like the family of Laken Riley, the student murdered by a man who shouldn’t have been allowed into the country in the first place.

And in every case, they’ve wondered why their elected leaders are missing in action.

Families are wondering why Senate Democrats opposed Senator Blackburn’s proposal to allow state and local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE to detain and deport criminals…

Why they voted down Senator Budd’s legislation that would have prohibited granting legal status or citizenship to individuals who have assaulted a law enforcement officer…

Why they blocked a proposal that would’ve required that individuals DHS deemed to be Special Interest Aliens – potential national security risks – are detained at the border and not released into the interior by the thousands.

They’re wondering why left-wing groups are exploiting this crisis to line their own pockets.

Well, one thing the American people don’t have to wonder about is why Washington Democrats are suddenly chomping at the bit to convince their constituents that they care about border security.

After all, working families are the ones telling pollsters the border is their very top election-year concern.

The American people aren’t fooled. They know that the President’s summary reversal of commonsense border authorities is what invited this crisis. And they know the solution is not cynical Senate theater.

The solution is a President who’s willing to exercise his authority, to use the tools he already has at his disposal, and to start cleaning up this mess.

If Senate Democrats wanted to start fixing this crisis tomorrow, they would be urging the President to do exactly that.

The American people have every right to expect secure borders, along with safe streets and stable prices.

They don’t have time for distractions.

And neither do Senate Republicans.”

