Excessive Heat Watch Issued For Next Week

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills and the entire San Joaquin Valley, from Tuesday morning until Thursday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are in the forecast, with temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 degrees.

The hottest temperatures are expected Wednesday.

These temperatures could bring widespread major heat risk.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

There will be limited overnight relief, with low temperatures ranging from the 60s to mid 70s.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.