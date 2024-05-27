Clear
Prescribed Burning Underway Near Arnold

By B.J. Hansen
Arnold, CA — A one-day planned burn is underway in the Arnold area of Calaveras County on this Memorial Day.

CAL Fire is doing work at the Ellis Vegetation Treatment Plan site near Highway 4 and Red Tail Hawk Road. The burning started at around 9 am and should wrap up at 5 pm. Smoke may be visible in the area throughout today. The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels ahead of the peak fire season. Three engines and a crew are assigned to the project.

Be prepared for activity in that area.

