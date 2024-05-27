Memorial Day Proclamation Issued For California

Sacramento, CA — Flags are being flown at half-staff at all state government buildings today in recognition of Memorial Day.

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a state proclamation detailing the history and importance of the holiday.

You can read it below:

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who gave their lives while defending our nation and cherished freedoms. These heroes were fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, loved ones and friends who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to something bigger than themselves.

This solemn tradition of remembrance began as Decoration Day in the wake of the Civil War. The observance was later broadened to recognize all Americans who have perished in our nation’s wars, and Congress formally established Memorial Day as a national day of remembrance in 1971.

On this day of reflection, many Californians will take part in ceremonies at the state’s three veterans cemeteries, nine national veterans cemeteries, and hundreds of local cemeteries where the fallen rest. Many of their names grace memorials throughout the country, from the Capitol Mall in Washington, D.C. to our own Capitol Park in Sacramento. And towns and cities nationwide have dedicated poignant memorials to their own sons and daughters lost in war.

These brave souls and their loved ones forever remain in our hearts and minds. We pay tribute to them with our enduring gratitude and respect. And we are committed to honoring and caring for the veterans who are still with us, their brothers and sisters in arms.

In honor of our fallen heroes, I have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds throughout California. I also invite all Californians to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, a shared moment of silence recognizing the servicemen and women who put their country before all else.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 27, 2024, as Memorial Day.”