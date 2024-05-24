Seat Opens On Tuolumne County Planning Commission

Tuolumne County Planning Commission Seat View Photo

Sonora, CA — Interested applicants can apply for a seat that just opened up on the Tuolumne County Planning Commission.

The board of supervisors voted this week to accept the resignation of Kara Bechtle. It is an at-large seat that will be filled by a Tuolumne County resident interested in future land use and development planning in the county. The term for the open seat runs through February 15, 2025.

Applications may be obtained from, and must be returned to, the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors prior to 5 pm on June 3. The Board of Supervisors is anticipating to vote on filling the seat on Tuesday, June 11.

