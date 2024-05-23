Tuolumne County SARB Helps Local Students Reach Success

Tuolumne County SARB Board Members View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County School Attendance Review Board (SARB) recently received state recognition for being one of 23 in the State of California that is a model example of excellence.

A ceremony/luncheon was held on Wednesday in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room to thank members of SARB, hosted by the Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy and the local SARB Director Rob Egger.

The SARB provides guidance and community services to help students improve attendance or behavior. When a student is referred to SARB by their school, they attend a hearing where the 25 member SARB board listens to the student, family, and the school, and seeks to find solutions to the root causes of the attendance or behavior issue. Members of the board offer advice and services to meet this goal. They hear about 60 cases each year and have 191 open cases at this time.

During Wednesday’s event, Egger noted that Tuolumne County was the only SARB board recognized that is connected to a county superintendent of school’s office (many of the others are from individual school districts in larger areas).

Egger stated, “I wish the community could witness what happens during a School Attendance Review Board hearing. What happens in a SARB hearing is a reflection of the larger issues of those who are struggling in our community. We hear about loss, death, abandonment, homelessness, physical illness, mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction, transportation problems, learning challenges and more.”

Egger continued, “This Board listens with compassion and professionalism at each and every hearing. Through questioning and listening, this Board is able to find the root causes of the attendance or behavior issue, and, more importantly, offer resources to help the student and family. Parents typically come not knowing what to do to improve their child’s attendance, but leave with hope because they have resources, a plan, and someone to contact when they run into another obstacle. This would not be possible without each and every member of this board.”

The SARB members are listed below:

Aaron Quin – Tuolumne County Probation

Adrianna Castle – Behavioral Health

Allison Morfoot – Tuolumne County Probation

Amanda Brunner – Tuolumne County Public Health

Amanda Fournier – TCSOS Foster & Homeless Liaison

Ashely Boujikian – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department

Bob White – ATCAA Prevention/Youth Development Programs

Bobby Nikiforuk – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department

Cassandra Jenecke – Tuolumne County District Attorney

Colleen Whitlock – TCSOS, Assistant Superintendent, Student Support Services

David Vasquez – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department

Diana Carpenter – Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Social Services

Diana Silva – TCSOS, SARB Executive Assistant

Elizabeth Buetter – TCSOS Mental Health Navigator

Elizabeth Wright – Infant/Child Enrichment Services/ICES

Heather Chung – Tuolumne County Child Welfare Services

Hollie Brown – Tuolumne County Child Welfare Services

Janelle Quin – TCSOS Foster & Homeless Liaison

Jennifer Hannula – Sonora Police Department

Jennifer Reggiardo – Infant/Child Enrichment Services/ICES

Jessica Carter – TCSOS, Alternative Education Counselor

Kate Graham – Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office

Kendra Ziepfel – TCSOS School Nurse

Kristen Youngman – Jamestown Family Resource Center

Laticia Mantzouranis – TCSOS, Coordinator of Student Support

Laurie Darby – Tuolumne County Department of Social Services

Lisa Hieb-Stock – Tuolumne County Public Health

Lisa Hope – TCSOS School Nurse

Maria Chavez – Center for a Non-Violent Community

Mark Dyken – Executive Director, Resiliency Village

Martha Stolp – TCSOS School Nurse

Michelle Clark – Tuolumne County Child Welfare Services

Michie Anderson – Tuolumne County Child Welfare Services

Mike Arndt – Tuolumne County Probation

Patty Aguiar – Jamestown Family Resource Center

Reiko Craig – Tuolumne County Child Welfare Services

Rob Egger – TCSOS, SARB Director

Stacy Wheat – SELPA Executive Director

Steve Machado – California Highway Patrol

Tamara Saunders – Center for a Non-Violent Community

Terri Alford – TCSOS Mental Health Coordinator

Tou Yang – Tuolumne County Department of Social Services

Vannesa Hofmann – Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Social Services

Zack Abernathy – Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools