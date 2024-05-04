Sonora Man Resists Arrest While Concealing A Weapon 

Carlos Rene Canez lll TCSO booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy struggled with a Sonora man during his arrest, and once handcuffed, a dagger was discovered in the suspect’s pocket.

A deputy recently patrolling on Stockton Street near Green Street in Sonora saw a man walking who he recognized as on probation, 35-year-old Carlos Canez. A subsequent record check found he had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

The deputy ordered Canez to stop and said that he was under arrest, but he ignored that command. Sheriff’s officials say he kept on walking while calling the deputy a “faggot,” and telling the deputy not to touch him, denying there was a warrant.

The deputy continued, then ordered Canez to turn around and place his hands behind his back, but Canez refused. That is when the deputy grabbed him by the wrist and was able to pull Canez down to the ground. While down, he continued to resist arrest by tensing his arms, but the deputy was able to take Canez into custody, according to the sheriff’s officials.

A search of Canez revealed a fixed-blade knife in his pocket, which he was not allowed to have based on the terms of his probation. Sheriff’s officials say the deputy also found a glass pipe consistent with those used to smoke methamphetamine.

Canez was taken into custody for felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, violating his probation, and resisting arrest. He remains behind bars on a no-bail hold.