Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. west of Tulloch Dam Road when the bike went off the highway and onto the grassy center divider, came back, and crashed in the second lane of westbound traffic, blocking the lane. The CHP reports the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and lying in the traffic lane. An air ambulance has landed at the scene. The rider suffered major injuries and will be taken to a Valley hospital for treatment.

Officers are directing traffic on the westbound lanes, which is slow going. There is no estimated time for when the roadway will completely reopen.