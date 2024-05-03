Clear
Rollover Crash On Tuolumne Road

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — A vehicle has crashed on Tuolumne Road near the intersection of Morris Road.

It happened at 7:30 am. The CHP reports that the vehicle is overturned on the side of Tuolumne Road. Thankfully, all of the occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders. It is unclear if there are any injuries associated with the crash. Be prepared for activity in the area. A tow truck is responding to remove the vehicle.

