Cinco de Mayo Weekend Events in the Mother Lode

Cinco De Mayo Celebration View Photo

There are many events planned this weekend. First, the Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District will be hosting the first day of the new Standard Farmers Market this Friday. The market will be open every Friday 4-8 pm from May through October in the same location as the old market: The Game Room parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora.

Studio 4 Dance Theater is hosting the annual Student Showcase at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp this Friday and Saturday. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

The Friends of The Tuolumne County Library invite the community to their annual Spring Book Sale, members get first choice on Friday and the sale continues on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday Columbia State Park will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with decorations, an exhibit telling the history of Cinco de Mayo, live music and dancing, vendors and activities for children and adults. Columbia is the site of the first documented celebration of Cinco de Mayo in 1862. More details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in California to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

The San Andreas Rotary Club presents the Ragin Cajun Festival this Saturday from 10 AM through 5 PM on Main Street in San Andreas. There will be live music, vendors and food options including an authentic Louisiana Crawfish Boil and the proceeds benefit Hospice of Amador and Calaveras.

The 23rd Annual Hot Copper Car Show is Saturday from 8 AM to 3 PM at Town Square at Copper Valley. The fundraising event for the Copperopolis Lake Tulloch Lions Club features classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles with raffles, live music, vendors, food, drinks and more as detailed here.

The Aronos Research Club invites everyone to come to a Spring Tea with a Jane Austen theme on Saturday, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Aronos Clubhouse in downtown Sonora tickets will be sold at the door as detailed here.

Saturday a Co-ed Basketball Tournament in the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall will benefit Kai Elkins, who is battling for his life at U.C. Davis Medical Center. There will be layup and free throw contests as well as a three-point shoot-out. Details are here.

Join the U.S. Forest Service and Woodsy Owl to pick up trash in the day use area at Pinecrest Lake this Saturday. The meeting location will be near the Amphitheater as detailed here.

The Master Gardeners are hosting a plant sale Saturday with a wide variety of vegetables, including several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, onions and eggplant, as well rosemary, figs and a number of other surprises. Details are here.

In Murphys join the Chili Cook Off a furdraiser for the Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. The event is this Saturday at Murphys Historic Hotel.

This Saturday there will be free document shredding for seniors, caregivers and disabled Individuals at

Sierra Bible Church.

The first of three performances of the Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus called: “Back to Broadway” will be this Saturday with old and new favorites, and “the excitement of New York’s Theater District to the California Foothills,” according to event organizers. The concert is at First Congregational Church in Murphys, details about the other concerts are here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.