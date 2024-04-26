Getting Rid of Green Waste For Less

Green Dollar Dump Days flyer View Photo

East Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County residents can dispose of some of their green yard waste for just a buck.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, in co-operation with Cal Sierra Disposal, is hosting a “Green Waste Dollar Dump Day” event this Saturday, April 27, between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. County residents can bring up to one (1) cubic yard (3x3x3) of green waste to the East Sonora Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility at 14909 Camage Avenue, off Tuolumne and Standard roads, and pay just a dollar to dispose of it.

Public works official added, “Any waste over one (1) cubic yard will be charged the regular rate for disposal. Participants must provide identification, like a photo ID or a utility bill with their address, to verify they live in the county. NO contractors or commercial businesses permitted.”

Waste being accepted includes grass clippings, leaves, pine needles, flowers, tree trimmings and limbs, brush and dead plants. Waste items that will not be taken include waste, liquids, trash, ash, plastic bags, plastic, glass or wire, pet waste, or kitty litter, tree stumps, palm trees/ leaves, and agave cactus

For more information or questions, contact the Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.