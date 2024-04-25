Meeting Focused On Home Hardening In Ponderosa Hills

Ponderosa Hills And Mira Monte Home Hardening Area View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Property owners in the Ponderosa Hills and Mira Monte area could be eligible for grant money to help make their homes more fire-resilient.

An informational meeting is scheduled for today, April 25, at 6 pm at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center at 18241 Bay Avenue in Tuolumne.

Tuolumne County officials report that the home hardening pilot program provides funding to eligible residents to perform defensible space and retrofit measures on homes within an approved project area. Tuolumne County is managing the effort funded by FEMA and the California Wildfire Mitigation Program.

District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents Ponderosa Hills, says, “Only a handful of counties were selected for this pilot program. This is another confirmation that Tuolumne County and our partners are leading in all things wildfire fuels reduction related. It is an exciting time, and I’ll use this as another tool to fight against our high insurance rates.”

It will further show insurers that Tuolumne County is taking steps to reduce wildfire risk.

A letter sent to property owners states that the county has a goal of hardening 415 homes.

Residents in the Ponderosa Hills/Mira Monte area are encouraged to attend today’s meeting. Anyone with questions about the program can email CWMP@co.tuolumne.ca.us.