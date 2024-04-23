Burn Permits Will Be Required Next Week

Proper yard waste burning View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is only one more week to conduct residential burning in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties without a burn permit.

CAL Fire announces that permits will be required for hazard reduction burning, effective May 1st. Burn permits are only available online, by clicking here. Applicants will need to watch a short educational video and fill out a form. It details information necessary to burn safely and minimize the chance of a fire escaping.

Terms of the permit include limiting pile size to a maximum of four feet by four feet and clearing down to bare mineral soil 10 feet from the outer edges of burn piles. Outdoor burning may only be done on permissive burn days, as declared by local air pollution control districts. It is important to remain in attendance of burn projects and have tools and water close by to suppress any escapes. Failure to follow the precautions may result in a citation and fines.

CAL Fire also notes that despite the heavy precipitation this past winter, it is important not to let your guard down over the coming month.