Local Tribes Collaborating On Mother Earth Celebration

Honoring Mother Earth Celebration View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The second annual Honoring Mother Earth celebration, put on by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians and the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians, is taking place this weekend.

Kyle Cox, the Vice Chairman of the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians is today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day.

Cox says, “This is a collaborative event that we started last year with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. We always take to heart being good stewards of the land and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to work together as tribal people. Last year our event was amazing and the turnout was unbelievable and much better than we anticipated for our first year.”

Today (Friday) from 3-6 pm is a volunteer cleanup of Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora. Cox says there is no need to sign up ahead of time and people can just show up and help.

Then on Saturday is a celebration at the Westside Pavilion property on Tuolumne Road. The free event will take place from 11 am – 4 pm and the community is invited to attend. There will be an opening ceremony and traditional songs, dance and drumming.

In addition, there will be community booths, unique crafts and various food vendors.