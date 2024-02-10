A Plane Crash At The Pine Mountain Lake Airport

Runway at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport near Groveland in Tuolumne County View Photo

Groveland, CA – An investigation is underway after an airplane overturned at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport near Ferretti in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County last night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when initially the sheriff’s dispatch got a call from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a plane’s location responder was going off in that area north of Highway 120. Responding deputies were called off before reaching the airport, as the aircraft had been located on the runway.

A CAL Fire crew arrived on the scene to discover a plane had flipped over onto its roof. It is still unclear whether the aircraft was trying to take off or land when the crash occurred. The FAA continues to investigate the incident, as no cause has been determined regarding why the plane crashed. There is no word on what type of plane it was or how many passengers were onboard. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.