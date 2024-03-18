Sonora Chase Creates Traffic Impacts, Man Arrested

Chase ends in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — A Columbia man led officers on a chase Sunday evening that briefly closed an offramp, and resulted in his arrest.

The Sonora Police Department reports that officers received a “Be on the lookout alert” from an outside agency for 43-year-old David Sean Johnson and his 2003 Chevy Tahoe. It was not indicated why Johnson was being sought by a different agency. An officer spotted him in the area of Mono Way, east of Fir Drive, at 6:15 pm.

Johnson refused to pull over and led the officer westbound on Highway 108, where he eventually came to a stop on the highway, and started to drive in reverse down the eastbound offramp. He attempted to spin his Tahoe around, but he hit the guardrail, and disabled the vehicle. Johnson was then surrounded and taken into custody without further incident.

The offramp was closed for 15 minutes while officers investigated the incident. The PD reports Johnson was in possession of a pick-type weapon, and a stun gun, which he is prohibited from possessing due to past felony convictions. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for evading a police officer, possession of a concealed dirk/dagger, and being a felon in possession of a stun gun.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

We reported earlier that Johnson was also arrested in 2014 following a scuffle with officials in Jamestown.