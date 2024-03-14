More Flexibility Proposed For Rural Restaurant Alcohol Licenses

Restaurant indoor dining View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing a desire to serve both tourists and locals, a Mother Lode Senator is pushing for more flexibility in issuing alcohol licenses to restaurants in rural communities.

Democratic Senator Marie Alvarado Gil says many smaller counties, despite having small permanent populations, struggle to meet the demands of their thriving tourist industries. Alcohol licenses are capped based on population.

Senate Bill 1028 would authorize the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to issue up to 10 additional on-sale general licenses for bona fide eating places in counties that have reached their max.

She says it will help local economies by addressing the gap between supply and demand.

For counties opposed, the bill would allow the board of supervisors the power to limit the number of additional licenses via ABC by passing an ordinance. It would also have ABC track the licenses to ensure that they are not being sold for more money on the resale market than they were purchased.

Senator Alvarado Gil argues, “This legislation is critical for supporting our local economies by generating more revenue, creating more jobs, and catering to a robust tourist population.”

The legislation is backed by some regional business groups.