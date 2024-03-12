Wet Weather Conditions Halt Some Forest Burning

Prescribed Burning In Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest (STF) fire officials have called off two current prescribed burns on two ranger districts due to today’s wet weather.

The forest updated that crews were forced to shut down two RX burns, one on the Groveland Ranger District and the other on the Calaveras Ranger District, on Tuesday, March 12. We reported last week that favorable weather conditions had allowed for a prescribed burn in the Calaveras district that began on Friday, March 8. As stated at that time by fire officials, the plan was to continue burning “as long as conditions remain favorable.”

Fire officials noted that these burns have not been called off completely, as they state that “crews will reevaluate for tomorrow,” Wednesday, March 13.

The wet conditions have not extinguished the burning in the Summit Ranger District today. According to forest fire officials, a debris pile burning in and around Fraser Flat Campground is underway.