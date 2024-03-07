Favorable Conditions Allow For RX Burn On Forest

Prescribed burning with torch View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest fire officials say conditions are favorable to conduct an RX burn later this week in the Calaveras Ranger District.

Fire crews will begin prescribed burning operations across the district, beginning on Friday, March 8, in two areas.

“Over the last month or so, we’ve been out evaluating different locations around the district where we would be able to accomplish acres of prescribed burning,” said Calaveras District Fire Management Officer, Kellen Brown. “Our environment can produce limited burning opportunities, so as we find units that are favorable and we have the resources on hand, we’ll look to burn them.”

Brown noted good conditions exist around the Alpine Lake recreation area where crews will burn existing log decks. Additionally, crews hope to burn several large piles in the Arnold/Avery area around White Pines Lakes and other areas within the district footprint.

Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal, with the burning continuing as long as conditions remain favorable.