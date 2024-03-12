California Plastic Pollution Law Moves Forward

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA– California advances efforts to combat plastic waste by unveiling draft regulations for the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54). Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 54 in 2022, aiming to address the issue of plastic pollution in communities and ecosystems.

Under SB 54, producers are mandated to reduce single-use plastic waste and ensure recyclable or compostable packaging on their products. The law sets ambitious goals for the industry, requiring a 25% reduction in single-use plastic packaging and foodware sales in the state by 2032. Additionally, all single-use packaging and plastic food ware must be recyclable or compostable, with a target of recycling 65% of such materials. Governor Newsom addressed the purpose of the bill by stating

“For too long, plastic polluters have passed the buck on the growing burden of plastic waste contaminating the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat, California is leading the way to hold producers responsible, drive sustainable innovation, and green jobs, and support the most impacted communities. We have to act now, with urgency, to give our kids a future without plastic pollution.”

